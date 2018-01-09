We need healthy debates to strengthen our parliamentary democracy: CM Raje

While addressing the 18th All India Whips conference in Udaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the quality of debates should be healthy in order to strengthen the Parliamentary democracy. On the inaugural day, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goyal, and other dignitaries participated in the conference. In the conference Chief Minister and other dignitaries also released the Coffee Table Book 'New India-We Resolve to Make' published by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and Govt. of India.