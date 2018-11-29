Healthcare and agriculture sectors need federal institutions like GST: FM Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attended the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Health Summit in the national capital on Thursday. At the Summit, the Finance Minister while taking the example of Goods and Services Tax (GST) which is a constitutionally federal institution, he said the healthcare and agriculture sectors also require federal institutions of such kind. "GST was India's first experiment for creating a federal institution. There are two other areas which require federal institutions of this kind. The GST was constitutionally provided for and political maturity can impose on governments to try that experiment with these two areas of healthcare and agriculture. The resources of all state and centre's schemes need to be merged so that the benefits of these resources start falling on patient population of this country."