Ministry of Health signed MoU with Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for enhanced outreach on HIV/AIDS prevention on August 26 in Delhi. The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Ashwini Kumar Choubey. While speaking to ANI, Vardhan said, "In the direction of controlling AIDS, India is way ahead of other countries. 80% of cases of AIDS have been decreased in India."