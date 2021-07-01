Health professionals plant saplings in Hyderabad to mark National Doctors’ Day

Hyderabad, July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day which is celebrated every year on 1st of July, Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar along with 60 prominent doctors in Hyderabad planted saplings to mark the day.Speaking to ANI, Rajyasabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar said doctors must come forward to planting sapling on the National Doctors day that is celebrated on 1st of July. He mentioned as a part of the Green India challange, the doctors of Hyderabad come forward to plant the saplings. He said, “Doctors planting saplings is one of its kind and appealed everyone to come forward and plant saplings.”