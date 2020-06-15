Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'

New Delhi, June 15: The government has taken decision to utilise Indian Railway COVID-19 care centres amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus disease. The coaches will be used for the suspected and confirmed cases and categorized into very mild and mild. Indian Railways Gears Up to Provide COVID-19 Care Centres to States With Over 5,000 Modified Train Coaches.

The MOHFW also released Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for Railway Coaches COVID care centres. Currently, the Railways has deployed 204 isolation coaches in four states in four states, including 54 at Shakurbasti railway station in Delhi, officials said, adding that the number of such coaches will be scaled up to 500 in the national capital. Train Coaches Turned Into Isolation Wards by Indian Railways Ready For COVID-19 Patients at Delhi's Shakurbasti Railway Station, View Pics.

Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers:

States like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have demanded these coaches two months after the Railways converted more than 5,000 of its non-ac coaches into COVID care centres.

According to the Monday morning Health Ministry update, COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 3,32,424. Of these, 1,53,106 cases are active while 1,69,797 people have been cured or discharged. Till Now, 9,520 individuals have also died due to the infection.