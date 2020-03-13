Health Ministry confirms 81 COVID-19 cases in India

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry confirmed 81 cases of COVID-19 in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national. He further added that contact tracing of these cases has been actively pursued. So far, this has led to identification of more than 4000 contacts who have been put under surveillance."Government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalized including 17 foreign nationals," says Joint Secretary, Health Ministry