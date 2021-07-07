



Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resigns ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and several others have resigned, reports said, just hours before a major reshuffle and expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. Other outgoing leaders are Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Sadananda Gowda, Debashree Chaudhuri, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Ratan Lal Kataria, and Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil, according to reports.

Criticism: Dr. Vardhan was severely criticized for his pandemic response

Dr. Vardhan has been widely criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the deadly second wave that hit India earlier this year. In April-May, the country had lost track of its pandemic response, reporting lakhs of cases and thousands of deaths everyday amid a crumpled healthcare system. People ran from pillar to post to secure basic medical needs like oxygen and ambulances.

Details: Cabinet expansion likely to be announced this evening

The Cabinet expansion is expected to be announced at 6 pm today. There has been speculation about possible changes in the Cabinet for weeks now, triggered by a series of meetings in June. The meetings involved PM Modi, several top Ministers, and leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PM Modi had also met Ministers on June 20 to review the government's working.

Fact: Gangwar paid for his Ministry's failure in handling migrant crisis

Sources told NDTV that Gangwar was asked to quit due to his Ministry's failure in handling the migrant crisis and unemployment amid the pandemic. To recall, countless migrants lost their jobs and had to struggle to reach their homes during last year's lockdown.

Details: First Cabinet reshuffle in PM Modi's second term

Reports say that a few more Union Ministers could resign in the hours leading up to the announcement. Today will mark the first reshuffle in PM Modi's Cabinet since he took charge for a second term after winning the 2019 Indian general elections. Political analysts believe the upcoming Assembly elections in several states will largely impact the decision on the selection of new Ministers.

Frontrunners : Who are the frontrunners to become Ministers?

Some leaders of Nitish Kumar's JD(U), the BJP's key ally in Bihar, are expected to be included in the Cabinet. Separately, Jyotiraditya Scindia, a former Congress leader who joined the BJP last year, may also get a position. Anurag Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, will likely get promoted. As many as 43 news Ministers could take oath, reports say.

