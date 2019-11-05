'Health ATM' installed at Lucknow Railway Station for instant checkup

A 'Health ATM' has been installed at Lucknow Railway Station where passengers can get upto 16 health checkups done at a charge of Rs 50-100. State head of this Health ATM project said, "Under 'Fit India Movement' programme has been launched in collaboration with Indian Railways." "Such machines are being gradually installed at all railways stations across India, it's the 1st in UP. Around 16 health tests can be done at a nominal charge of Rs 50-100. Passengers get a hard and soft copy of their reports instantly," he added.