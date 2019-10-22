Heads of Foreign Missions in India visit Golden Temple

Heads of foreign missions in India visited the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. They will take part in the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. After their visit to the Golden Temple, the delegation will attend a cultural event where Gidda and Bhangra will be performed. The visit is organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in collaboration with the state govt of Punjab and the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)