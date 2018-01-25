Head to Wagah Border to get a dose of patriotism

Every day before sunset, a crowd of thousands of spectators shouting slogans like 'Vande Matram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are seen eagerly waiting to grab a seat at the visitor's gallery built at Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar, to watch the electrifying Beating Retreat Ceremony. People have to go through a proper checking process for being a part of the event, which is a daily military practice and is being conducted by Pakistan Rangers and Indian Border Security force since 1959. Before the ceremony begins, women and children can be seen dancing their hearts out to some foot-tapping Bollywood songs of the patriotic genre. A complete patriotic environment is created at dusk at the Wagah Border, which as part of the Grand Trunk Road was the only road link between these two countries i.e. India and Pakistan before the opening of the Aman Setu in Kashmir in 1999. Called as Beating Retreat Border ceremony at International level, the event starts with a blustering parade by the soldiers from both sides. One infantryman stands at attention on each side of the gate. Patriotism runs high as border guards of the neighbouring countries take goose-steps and tries to outdo the other side by marching and performing drill in an exaggerated fashion, with impressively high leg kicks. As the sun sets, the iron gates at the border are opened. It is when the Indian and Pakistani border guards put on a show of one upmanship crossing on the road between Amritsar in India and Lahore in Pakistan. Thousands show up to watch from the stands and some are even seen capturing this memorable moment in their phones. This is followed by a flag lowering ceremony which is extremely popular on both sides. After this, the flags are folded and the ceremony ends with a retreat that involves a brusque handshake between soldiers from either side, followed by the closing of the gates. The whole event is completely electrifying with thousands of people waving the tricolour and cheering the BSF Gaurds at the top of their voice. In today's time, the Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah and Hussainiwala on the India-Pakistan border has become a unique pledge being taken by thousands of visitors who flock to watch the high-voltage event.