He Called Me His Indian Goddess

The Love Trip – Part 2: Was I falling for Adrian?

Read Part 1: How Hosting A Couchsurfer Became My Happily Ever After… Almost

I joined Adrian on his Indian backpacking adventure. Our first stop together was Hampi.

While I was planning my trip, planning how I’m going to leave my house, Aidy called to tell me “So, I’ve only found one nice homestay here, but there’s a problem. It only has double beds. What do you want to do? Get two rooms elsewhere or save some money and share a bed? Don’t worry, we’ll have cushions between us.”



What had I done? Was this a mistake? Here I was nursing a broken heart from my trip to Bali, and now I was making plans to backpack around the country with a total stranger. I couldn’t stop thinking of what might happen on this trip… should I back out? Should I just calm down and go – Aidy seemed like a stand up guy.



I sucked it up. Got on my bus. And then cried quietly to myself all the way till Hampi. I reached the little homestay he told me about and hugged him awkwardly. I went to the bathroom to wash the long bus ride off me, and just as I entered I noticed a weird pattern of designs all over the commode, and the floor around the commode. Small, circular, red lines unevenly distributed. It almost looked like hair…

It was hair.



“What the hell Adrian,” I yelled, “You shaved thinking I’d sleep with you or something?” He was confused. “Why is your pubic hair all over the bathroom?” Half embarrassed, half flirty, he responded, “Look, I’m a gentleman. I wouldn’t have made a move on you. But what if you made a move on me? How would I resist? And wouldn’t you rather have me prepared for that situation?”



I burst out laughing. I’m glad we had this situation to deal with right at the start – so yes, he had thought of it. For some reason, his honesty calmed me down. Guys take note: be upfront about what your intentions are.



We hired a bike and headed out to see the ruins and the river for the next few days. I remember sitting by the bank one evening when I told Aidy, “Let’s click a few ‘couple selfies’ to post on Facebook and scandalise people.”

We looked so good together. I don’t think I’ve smiled so openly, so warmly in ages. We looked like we had known each other all our lives. He asked me not to tag him on Facebook. He didn’t want to draw unnecessary attention towards us. So I tagged him. Hah!

I even wrote his mum a message saying she raised an absolutely wonderful gentleman. She wrote me back, almost immediately, “Please teach him how to behave with women so he actually starts dating someone more seriously.”



Which I obviously read as – He hasn’t had his one big love. Yet.

Mum don’t freak out!

The first few nights, we kept a few pillows between us when we slept. We were awkward initially, but then we just couldn’t stop talking and stayed up till we just couldn’t stay awake. It was the first time the both of us had spent time in the same bed with a member of the opposite sex and not had sex. Aidy told me he thought I’m enroute to being his potential best friend.

A few days later, I got a call from my mum about a picture I had posted on Facebook. We were under the sheets, and I was in an off shoulder top, so it had the appearance of being naked. The fact that I was publicly sharing a bed with a strange white man was insulting the family honour. I just edited my preferences so the picture, and now most of my pictures, could be viewed by everybody except her.

Story Continues