HDFC Commits Rs 100 Crore More For 20 Oxygen Plants, Three COVID-19 Care Facilities And More

One of the largest private-sector lenders, HDFC Bank has announced a slew of measures to help set up and enhance the medical infrastructure in the country to bolster the national effort against COVID-19, reports Economic Times.

Some of the measures which HDFC Bank will be taking include setting up permanent medical infrastructure like oxygen plants, medical equipment and ICU facilities. The bank will also be providing medical supplies to more than 200 hospitals across India.

In total, the bank will be setting up 20 oxygen plants across various hospitals, three 100-bed COVID-19 care facilities and two isolation centres.

For these measures, the bank has committed an initial amount of Rs 100 crore in addition to the Rs 120 crore which it had contributed last financial year towards COVID-19 relief measures.

In addition to these, the bank is also planning to give scholarships under the Education Crisis Scholarship Scheme (ECSS) to students affected by the pandemic and provide monthly rations to close to 1.5 lakh people across villages.