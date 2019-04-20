HD Devegowda was better Prime Minister than PM Modi: Kumaraswamy

While speaking to ANI, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that his father HD DeveGowda's ten-month long tenure as the Prime Minister of India was much better then Prime Minister Narendra Modi's so far as far as the county's internal security is concerned. He said, "When my father was PM for 10 months in 1995 did any terrorist activity take place in this country? Did any terrorist activity go on at the India-Pakistan border? Entire country was in peace at the time when my father was the PM. There were no clashes between India-Pakistan, even inside the country there was no bomb attack, nothing happened. He's (HD DeveGowda) a good administrator and experienced. He has experience in his political career. He's better than everybody, according to me. But he's not interested now. He already projected name of Rahul Gandhi (for PM).He's going to advise Rahul ji for good administration."