HCL Foundation's sports meet held

Noida, Nov 18 (IANS) Over 350 children participated in HCL Foundation's first national sports meet 'Sports for Change' here on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Culture, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Mahesh Sharma felicitated the winners. The meet hosted teams from South Zone (Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Madurai) and North Zone (NCR, Lucknow) in the following events: Track events (100m, 200m, 400m & 1500m, Relay race (100X4), Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Badminton, Chess and Carrom).

Sharma also exhorted the children and presented some of them with scholarships supported by HCL Technologies' 'Power of One' initiative.

Over 150 underprivileged children from Chennai, Madurai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also participated in the sports meet. These children are from 53 schools, 24 gurukuls and four NGOs in the region. From the northern part of the country, nearly 200 students from 46 schools and 11 gurukuls joined the participated in the meet.

