HCIL launches 10th generation Civic

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Premium cars manufacturer Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday launched the all-new 10th generation Honda Civic in the Indian market.

According to HCIL, the petrol variant's price starts from Rs 17.69 lakh, while the diesel-powered version's cost range starts from Rs 20.49 lakh.

"This is Honda's 3rd new model introduction in FY19 and the launch of Civic completes our premium sedan line-up in India," HCIL President & CEO Gaku Nakanishi said.

"We have received an overwhelming response during the pre-launch phase and we believe that the all-new Civic will have the opportunity to revive the executive sedan segment in India," he added.

Under the hood, the new vehicle is powered by a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a highly advanced 'Continuously Variable Transmission' (CVT).

In addition, Honda Civic comes with 1.6L i-DTEC diesel turbo unit from 'Honda Earth Dreams Technology' series mated to a 6 speed manual transmission.

