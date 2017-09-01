HC seeks response on plea to impound cows feeding on garbage

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Central government on a plea seeking direction to to impound cows that are seen feeding on garbage on roads across the country.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar sought response from the Central government, civic bodies and the Animal Welfare Board of India by September 18.

A large number of cows are found eating garbage not only on Delhi roads but across the country, said the plea seeking action against the owners of the cows as per the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by directing the municipal authorities across the country.

Seeking direction to the Board to take serious action on the issue and to appoint a high powered comission headed by a former Chief Justice of India and other members to suggest ways for protection of cows, the plea suggest need of sufficient number of vetanary hospitals with qualified doctors for the treatment of cows.

