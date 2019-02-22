HC says no coercive steps against Pakistani woman asked to leave by MHA

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre not to take any coercive action against a Pakistani woman, who was asked to leave the country by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), till February 28.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru gave the directions while hearing the plea of a Pakistani woman who was asked by the MHA to leave the country by February 23.

The woman said in her plea that she was married to an Indian man and was residing in Delhi since 2005. She has two minor sons aged 11 and 5 years. The woman was granted a long-term visa which was valid until June 2020.

But on February 8, she received a notice from the Ministry of Home Affairs asking her to leave the country within 15 days.

In the notice, the Ministry said if she doesn't leave India then action will be taken against her and she will not get permission to enter the country in future.

The woman has requested the court to quash the Ministry notice. Now the court will hear her plea on February 28.

