HC pulls up DUSU President, others for non-appearance

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up newly elected Delhi University Students' Union President Rocky Tuseed and others for non-appearance in a matter related to defacement of properties during elections to the students' body.

Defacement of public properties is a cognisable offence but candidates are treating it as a joke, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar said.

"Where is the (DUSU) President? What leadership will you provide? This is the leadership you will provide," the court remarked.

The court directed the students to clean the campus since they had defaced it and expressed the hope that the campus will have a "clean Diwali".

The court listed the matter for October 16.

On September 11, notices were issued to candidates of various student parties, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad and Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India, contesting the DUSU elections.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by lawyer Prashant Manchanda, who sought a complete ban on defacement of public properties and also directions to civic agencies to impose heavy fines on political parties and candidates to prevent further defacements.

Manchanda said despite cleaning of a few selected spots like bus stops and walls in public areas in and around the Delhi University by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, they had again been defaced with spray paint.

The Delhi Police registered FIRs after getting complaints from various agencies that many road signposts/signages were defaced with names of various parties and candidates.

