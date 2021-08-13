HC permits disabled girl to participate in Poland games event

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday permitted a hearing impaired girl to participate in the fourth World Deaf Athletics Championship, scheduled to be held at Lublin in Poland from August 23 to 28 under the Women's Category.

Justice R Mahadevan gave the direction while passing an urgent interim order on a writ petition from M Sameefha Barvin of Thandarai in Pattabhiram near Chennai, today.

The petition prayed for a direction to the chairman of the All India Sports Council of the Deaf in New Delhi to include her name in the final selection list and send her to participate in the event.

'Having regard to the extreme urgency expressed by the counsel for the petitioner in as much as the names of the selectees will be finalised by the respondents either today or tomorrow, this Court is inclined to take up this writ petition today,' the judge said.

The judge noted that admittedly, the petitioner has surpassed the required parameters laid down for selection in jumping a distance of 5.5 metres even though for selection, an athlete is required only to jump a minimum of 4.25 metres.

'This potentiality of the petitioner, in the opinion of this Court, has to be tapped. Even going by the past records, the petitioner had won 11 gold medals, one silver and a bronze in various State and national events. This achievement of the petitioner cannot be simply brushed aside. Admittedly, out of the five selectees, none of the female athletes was selected. In the female category, it was the petitioner who stood first and therefore, in all fairness, the petitioner ought to have been selected by the authorities so that she could bring laurels to the country by participating in the 4th World Deaf Athletics Championship,' the judge said.

Hence, as a special case, the judge, as an interim measure, directed the petitioner to report before the chairman of the Council on Saturday (August 14) or day-after-tomorrow (August 15).On her appearance, the authority should declare her as selected and permit her to participate in the Championship, the judge said and adjourned the matter till August 18 for passing further orders.

In her petition, Barvin submitted she participated in the National selection test held in New Delhi on July 22 by the Council. Among the 12 participants, she excelled herself in jumping a distance of 5.5 metres in the long jump and thus, surpassed the eligible parameter of 4.25 metres as a condition precedent for getting selected.

However, to her dismay, she was not selected.

She came to know that out of the 12 candidates viz. -- 10 male and 2 female candidates, she secured the first in the selection list for female category. When she sought the reason for her non-selection, she was told that the selection authorities are not inclined to send a lone female member to the event and therefore, they have preferred only the male members. This amounted to gender discrimination, petitioner contended.