HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into WB Post-Poll Rape, Murder Cases

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, 19 August, ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into cases of murder and crimes against women such as rape in relation to the West Bengal post-poll violence, reported Bar & Bench.

All other cases have been entrusted to an SIT for investigation, which will also be monitored by the court.

In a report submitted in July, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said that the post-poll violence in the state had "resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people and their economic strangulation" and that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the "Law of Ruler", instead of "Rule of Law".

In a report submitted to the court on 13 July and given to the West Bengal government on 15 July, the NHRC had called out the "appalling apathy" of the state government and slammed the alleged violence by supporters of the ruling TMC against supporters of the BJP.

The NHRC had suggested that grievous offences, like rape and murder, be investigated by the CBI and tried in courts outside the state. It also recommended that the investigations of other matters should be conducted by a court-monitored SIT.

However, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government submitted an affidavit at the Calcutta High Court to refute the report submitted to the court, saying that the report "demonstrated bias" and had no power to suggest any probe.

