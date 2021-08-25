HC notice to Delhi govt on plea seeking ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants, children

ANI
·2-min read
Representative image
Representative image

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government on public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children except in cases of life-threatening situations in the national capital.

A Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh sought the response from the Government of NCT Delhi, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and slated the matter for October 7, 2021.

The petition was filed by Srishti Madurai Educational Research Foundation through advocates Robin Raju, Yash Prakash and Deepa Joseph.

The petitioner said that the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) in January 2021 had given a considered opinion that the respondent Delhi government and its state Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should declare a ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children except in cases of life-threatening situations but no decision has been taken on the opinion of DCPCR.

"That the issue of sex-selective surgeries or medically unnecessary normalizing surgeries has a long-lasting drastic psychological impact on the minds of intersex people and deters them from even seeking medical attention in future. This aspect is proved by recent news reports that examine the reasons behind the reluctance to seek medical help despite having symptoms of COVID-19 among a significant number of intersex people, " the plea said.

The petitioner also mentioned the Supreme Court earlier order where the top court held that "none shall be forced to undergo medical procedures, including sex reassignment surgeries, sterilization, hormonal therapy, as a requirement for legal recognition for their gender identity" and the Madras High Court earlier ruling where it directed the Government of Tamil Nadu to issue a Government Order enshrining the mandate of the Supreme Court so as to effectively ban sex reassignment surgeries on intersex infants and children.

The petitioner has urged the Delhi High Court to direct the respondents to implement the opinion of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and to declare a ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children. It also sought to direct the respondents to frame a detailed policy or guidelines specifying the conditions when can medical surgery on intersex infants and children can be performed.

The petitioner said that the inaction on the part of the respondent is illegal, and arbitrary, thus violating the fundamental rights of the petitioner guaranteed under the Constitution of India. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Nickel prices rose by 2.22 per cent to Rs 1,433.50 per kg in the futures trade on Monday as speculators built up fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.

  • Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 48 to Rs 5,441 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

  • Portion of Bhalswa landfill collapses in northwest Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Some shanties were damaged after a portion of the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi collapsed on Monday morning, officials said.

  • Teenage girl found dead in J-K's Poonch

    Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) A teenage girl, who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, was found dead on the banks of a river in this district, police said on Monday.

  • Minor electrocuted in UP

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he was trying to charge an e-rickshaw battery by tapping a high tension wire in the district on Monday, police said.

  • Silver futures rise on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Silver prices rose by Rs 411 to Rs 62,132 per kg in the futures trade on Monday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

  • Coriander futures decline on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 158 to Rs 7,850 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 62202.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 47117.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 47306.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • Over 57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) More than 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to state and UTs so far, the Union Health ministry said on Monday.

  • 4 magnitude earthquake hits west Assam, tremors felt in north Bengal

    Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4 on Monday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

  • Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Crude oil prices rose Rs 105 to Rs 4,745 per barrel on Monday as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

  • Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Soybean prices on Monday went up by Rs 197 to Rs 8,350 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

  • PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes, wrestlers

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian players for their performance in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi and in the junior world wrestling competition.

  • 19-year-old woman kills herself after wedding called off over dowry

    Bareilly (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly self-immolated in a village here after her marriage was called off over a dowry dispute, police said on Monday.

  • Two killed, three injured in boiler explosion in food factory

    Bengaluru, Aug 23 (PTI) At least two people were killed and three others sustained serious burn injuries in a boiler blast in a food factory in the city on Monday afternoon, police said.

  • Gold futures gain on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 31 to Rs 47,337 per 10 gram in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand.

  • Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell Rs 4.5 to Rs 1,392 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

  • Mahindra Aerostructures to manufacture B737 plane's inlet outer barrel components

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Boeing has awarded Mahindra Aerostructures a contract to manufacture inlet outer barrel components and sub-assemblies of the B737 aircraft, and supply them to its facilities in the US, a statement said on Monday.

  • Three held for allegedly trashing vegetable vendor in Mumbai's Matunga

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Three people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a vegetable vendor in Matunga on Sunday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera inside the shop.

  • Hurriyat rejects allegations of involvement in 'selling' admissions in Pak medical colleges

    Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) The Hurriyat Conference on Monday rejected the allegations that amalgam leaders were involved in selling admissions in medical colleges of Pakistan for financing terror in Kashmir.  The Hurriyat, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement said, The Hurriyat Conference completely rejects and denounces the propaganda being promoted in print and other media by authorities, that its executive leadership, who could recommend aspiring Kashmiri candidates to medical and technica