HC to hear plea over seating block at Feroz Shah Kotla on April 25

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has said that it will hear, on April 25, the plea seeking directions to Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) not to use the R.P. Mehra block at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in the upcoming matches including the IPL till it is certified as structurally stable.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru said that he will hear the plea along with the main petition which claims that the R.P. Mehra block was unauthorised and built without any sanctioned plan.

Petitioner Dinesh Saini's advocate Tanuj Khurana told the court that India and Australia are going to play an One Day International (ODI) on March 13 and home matches of the Delhi Daredevils will be played at the stadium in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

The advocate said that there is chances that the DDCA may use the R.P. Mehra block without obtaining any permission from the high court.

The block, also known as the old club house, is a threat to public safety and must be sealed until the main petition is decided, the petitioner said.

He also said that the block is standing without any sanctioned plan and is a fire hazard.

--IANS

akk/vd