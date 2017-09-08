After HC green signal, NSUI to field Tuseed again

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday announced that it will field Rocky Tuseed as its presidential candidate for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election.

After the cancellation of Tuseed's nomination as ordered by the DU election office, the NSUI had decided to field second year student Alka Sehrawat from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

Tuseed, whose nomination was scratched due to a case of disciplinary action against him, was allowed by the Delhi High Court on Friday to contest the election.

The party had approached the court after the election office of the varsity barred Tuseed from contesting the polls.

In support of its decision, the office had cited an incident of disciplinary action against him at Shivaji College which had proscribed him from entering the college in 2014.

Talking to IANS earlier, DU Chief Election Officer S.B. Babbar had said that Tuseed's name was dropped from the nomination list also because he had failed to mention the history of disciplinary action against him in an affidavit he was required to submit to the election office.

The remaining NSUI candidates -- Kunal Sehrawat for the post of vice-president, Meenakshi Meena for secretary and Avinash Yadav for joint secretary -- are the same as announced earlier.

--IANS

vn/ahm/dg