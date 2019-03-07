HC bars IABF from using 'India' or 'Indian' in name

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) In an interim order, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) not to use 'India' or 'Indian' in its name.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh's order came on a plea filed by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) seeking a permanent injunction against IABF from using word 'Indian' in its name.

BFI told the court that IABF had been de-recognised by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and it was not a recognised federation any more.

Therefore, BFI asked the court to restrain IABF from representing itself as a recognised national sports federation for boxing.

Claiming to be the recognised national sports federation for boxing, BFI alleged that IABF has misrepresented itself as the Indian Olympics Association-affiliated federation.

IABF is conducting the first sub-junior inter zonal men and women national boxing championship 2018-19 at Jabalpur between March 10 and 13 and between March 12 and 15 respectively.

BFI also urged the court to direct IABF to inform all the participants which are going to participate in a national sub-junior men and women boxing championship organised by IABF that the IABF was not a recognised national sports federation for boxing.

--IANS

akk/mr