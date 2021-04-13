HC asks NIA to respond to Sidibappa’s plea for bail on ground of delay in trial of terror case

·2-min read

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought NIA's reply on a plea by Indian Mujahideen’s suspected key operative Abdul Wahid Sidibappa, arrested in 2016 in a case of alleged conspiracy to carry out terror acts in the country, seeking bail on the ground of an “inordinate delay” in the trial.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the accused’s petition and listed the matter for further hearing on May 6.

Advocate M S Khan, representing Sidibappa, said the accused has been lodged in Tihar Jail for nearly five years and there has been no progress in the case which was registered eight years ago.

He said he is seeking bail as there has been no progress in the case and trial has not commenced as charges are yet to be framed.

The petition, filed through advocates Qausar Khan, Prashant Prakash and Ankit Karna, also sought direction to the special courts constituted under the NIA Act and operating in Delhi to strictly adhere to the mandate for conducting day to day trial of scheduled offences pertaining to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sidibappa, a resident of Bhatkal in Karnataka and a cousin of Indian Mujahideen (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport here on his deportation from Dubai on May 20, 2016.

“Enlarge the appellant (Sidibappa) on bail while invoking the powers vested in this court under Article 226 of the Constitution as the inordinate delay in trial is violative of Article 21 of the Constitution and the same amounts to denial of free and fair justice,” the plea said.

It said the accused has been suffering prolonged incarceration and there is no likelihood of the trial being completed anytime in near future as charges are yet to be framed and the total number of witnesses to be examined in the case are 363.

According to NIA's FIR lodged in September 2012, members of IM, in association with other IM sleeper cells based in the country and others, were conspiring to commit terror acts, by making preparations for targeting various important and prominent places in India especially in Delhi by causing bomb blasts with the active aid and support from their Pakistan-based operatives and associates, thus, waging war against the government of India.

NIA, which has filed four charge sheets in the case, had alleged that Sidibappa played an active role as the main conduit in the chain of fund supply from Pakistan via Dubai to other IM operatives based in India for the commission of terrorist acts.

A trial court had on November 6, 2013 issued a non-bailable warrant against Sidibappa which was extended time to time and thereafter, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him on December 3, 2013. PTI SKV SA

Latest stories

  • From night guard to IIM professor: Ranjith Ramachandran's inspiring story

    From working as a night watchman to being employed as a professor at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), it has been a phenomenal journey for 28-year-old Ranjith Ramachandran. Selected as an assistant professor at IIM-Ranchi last Monday, Ramachandran recently penned his inspiring tale in a heartfelt Facebook post. Here is more on this.

  • Maharashtra records 63,000+ coronavirus cases; CM holds meeting on lockdown

    On Sunday, Maharashtra reported more than 63,000 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Amid the state's battle with COVID-19, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting yesterday to chalk out a plan. The Shiv Sena leader will hold several meetings in the next two days before he announces the decision on complete lockdown, reports claimed. Here's more.

  • Apple iPhone 11 Pro with ‘Extremely Rare’ Misprinted Logo Sells for Over Rs 2 Lakh

    In an extremely rare incident, an Apple iPhone 11 Pro with a design flaw allegedly sold for Rs 2 lakh.

  • Cooch Behar Violence: CISF and CRPF Chiefs Refuse to Join Issue with Mamata

    CISF officials also countered the Bengal CM's allegation that the deaths of 4 people in firing by security personnel at a polling booth was a "genocide".

  • Prince Harry to attend Prince Philip's funeral sans Meghan Markle

    The funeral of the British Royal family's patriarch, Prince Philip, will be held on April 17. Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years, Prince Philip passed away on Friday at the age of 99. The Buckingham Palace said that Prince Harry will be attending the funeral, but not his wife, Meghan Markle. Markle, being pregnant, has been advised not to travel outside the US.

  • Xiaomi's Mi 11X series to launch in India on 23 April: All we know so far

    Mi 11X Pro will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 108 MP cameras and 33W fast charging.

  • 91.6% Efficacy, Rare Adverse Effects: All You Need to Know About The Russian Sputnik V Vaccine

    India has been pledged 125 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine by Russia.

  • NASA Shares Interesting Facts About ‘Earth's Sister Planet’ Venus on National Siblings Day

    Venus, the second planet from the Sun, is often referred to as Earth's twin because both worlds share a similar size, surface composition and have an atmosphere with a complex weather system.

  • US issues warning to China; says action against Taiwan would be 'serious mistake'

    Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday (local time) issued a warning to China stating it would be a "serious mistake" for anyone to attempt to change Taiwan's "status quo" amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over the island country's sovereignty.

  • Vaccine to Vaccination: Lessons from Spanish Flu pandemic in dealing with COVID-19 crisis

    There may be some lessons and inspiration that we and our scientific community can draw from the horrors of the Spanish Flu

  • As Delhi Touches Yet Another Peak With Over 11k Cases, 14 Hospitals Fully Dedicated to Covid Fight

    CM Arvind Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting to take stock of the administration’s preparedness to meet with the increasing demand for beds for COVID-19 patients.

  • CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students Will Score Better This Year, Says Official, Here's How

    The board claims to have increased the number of exam centres from 5000 to 7000 and has asked staff to get vaccinated.

  • Ganges crowds highlight distancing challenges as Covid cases soar in India

    New infections passed 160,000 a day over the weekend, and vaccine shortages are being reportedCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Kumbh Mela pilgrims in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Photograph: Idrees Mohammed/EPA More than two million devotees bathed in the River Ganges on Monday despite soaring rates of new Covid-19 cases across India, a second wave that has struck down Bollywood stars, sent migrant workers fleeing from cities and contributed to the slowing of vaccination programmes around the world. The largest bathing day of the Hindu religious festival Kumbh Mela in the northern Indian city of Haridwar highlighted the immense challenge facing officials in trying to implement social distancing as the daily rate of new Covid-19 cases crossed 160,000 over the weekend, India’s highest point since the beginning of the pandemic. Police in Haridwar said they had been trying to keep worshippers apart but that it was not practical to issue fines on Monday, an auspicious day when the largest crowds of the festival thronged the banks of the river waiting for their opportunity to bathe in waters they believe can cleanse sins and free them from the cycle of death and rebirth. “A stampede-like situation may arise if we would try to enforce social distancing at ghats [the steps leading down to the water], so we are unable to enforce social distancing here,” the inspector general of the local police force, Sanjay Gunjyal, told the news agency ANI. Footage from the riverside showed large, mainly unmasked crowds of men and women jostling for space to stand. “There is no coronavirus,” a pilgrim told NDTV from the bathing site on Monday. “The Ganga will protect you. There is nothing to worry about.” The scenes jarred with other video, broadcast on Indian television, of people lying in the streets outside some hospitals, unable to find a bed, and warnings from doctors in some states that supplies of oxygen, ventilators and the drug remdesivir, used to treat serious cases, were starting to run low. Coronavirus cases in India Several states have reintroduced evening or weekend lockdowns in response to the record increases, while others including the worst-hit, Maharashtra, are considering more drastic measures. But officials are conscious of the economic impact of quarantines in a country where about 90% of the workforce is informal, and reliant on day-to-day work to earn a living. The country’s first lockdown, last March, triggered an exodus of migrant workers on a scale that rivalled the partition of the subcontinent more than 70 years ago. Workers are starting to leave again and the rate is likely to increase if harsh lockdowns are reinstated in big cities. India’s experience has been a showcase of the unpredictability of Covid-19. Early predictions that the subcontinental country – with poor healthcare in many rural areas and dense living conditions in cities – would be swamped by the virus were confounded by a relatively low death rate and a steep fall in new cases through winter, when cases elsewhere in the world surged. By February, the first wave that peaked six months earlier appeared to have vanished, and scientists were speculating that parts of India’s population of almost 1.4bn had acquired a form of natural herd immunity, with seroprevalence studies suggesting around 22% of Indians had been infected by December. Then cases started grow faster and in greater numbers than ever, reaching more than 168,000 new infections on Sunday. The death toll is still relatively low among India’s disproportionately young population, but is likely to soon eclipse the previous wave’s peak of more than 1,200 a day. Indian health experts say the resurgence is being driven by an infectious new “double mutant” variant, but have also blamed lax attitudes even among those who can afford to maintain social distance, including Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, all of who have tested positive in recent weeks. “During the earlier peak, one patient could spread the disease to 30-40% of his or her contacts,” Randeep Guleria, a physician and member of the country’s national taskforce on the virus, said at the weekend. “This time, 80-90% of people who come into contact with a patient turn positive.” Narendra Modi, the prime minister, launched a “festival of vaccines” on Sunday, urging Indians aged over 45 to apply for doses as soon as possible, but pressed on with a programme of several large rallies on Monday in the state of West Bengal, where his party is involved in a bitter election fight with a regional rival. India has administered more than 100m vaccine doses, but even with the largest manufacturer in the world, the Serum Institute of India, directing most of its supply for domestic use, shortages are being reported in parts of the country. The scale of the task is also vast: if a rate of about 3m vaccines administered a day was maintained it would take 21 months to inoculate the 75% of the country thought to be required to achieve herd immunity, according to one estimate. Delivering the 10m a day that some health experts say is required would dwarf the capacity of the country’s vaccine manufacturers, a maximum of 112m doses a month according to government data. An expert panel on Monday approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V, one of seven vaccines that the government hopes will be produced locally by the end of the year. The resurgence of the virus in India has had knock-on effects for global vaccination efforts. When rates were low at the beginning of this year, the Indian government allowed the export of nearly 65m doses as gifts or sales to foreign governments. It has reduced those export approvals as case numbers have grown, leaving fewer doses for customers including the UN-backed global vaccine-sharing mechanism Covax, a key source for developing countries.

  • Coronavirus Variant Causing Second Wave, Highly Stealthy Beats RT-PCR Tests, Say Doctors

    Hospitals dealing with Covid-19 patients stated that even when a patient has typical symptoms of the disease, they test negative for the infection, sometimes twice or thrice even through RT-PCR tests.

  • Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street become costlier in India

    Japanese automaker Suzuki has increased the prices of its Bluetooth-enabled Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters in India. Following the latest price-revision, the vehicles have become costlier by up to Rs. 1,414, and now start at Rs. 78,200 and Rs. 82,700, respectively. As for the highlights, they have a sporty look and draw power from BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

  • Horoscope Today, 12 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Leo, Virgo, Pisces and Other Signs

    Daily Horoscope for Monday: Check out daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio of all signs

  • Mumbai Reopens 62 Private Vaccination Centres After Receiving Jabs, See Full List Here

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday received 99,000 doses of Covishield vaccine.

  • 'A Test of Credibility': Under Fire From Both Sides, EC Walks A Tightrope in Bengal

    While TMC accuses EC of working under Centre's command, BJP says the poll watchdog has not been as strict as it should have been against Mamata Banerjee.

  • COVID-19 side effects: What is thrombocytopenia, that's being linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine?

    Naturally occurring thrombocytopenia affects about one in 30,000 adults a year in the United States.

  • Delhi Reported Two Covid-19 Related Deaths An Hour on Sunday, Three Per Hour on Monday

    The number of deaths reported on Sunday was 48 — two deaths per hour on average. The toll jumped to 72 on Monday – three deaths per hour on an average.