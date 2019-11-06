Hazel Keech mimics Yuvraj Singh while he is middle of virtual reality session

Yuvraaj Singh is currently enjoying every bit of life with a virtual reality gaming session. On Wednesday, the former India all-rounder posted a video on Instagram from one of his virtual reality gaming sessions, where his wife Hazel Keech can be seen hilariously mimicking his moves. He captioned the video, "Next time I'm going to shoot you with my vr guns if you interrupt me." To which Hazel repiled , "Omg i cant believe you posted this!!!!! Im gonna kill you!!!!!"