'Hawan' performed in Patna for successful landing of Chandrayaan-2

Ahead of the launch of Chandrayaan-2, special 'Hawan' was being performed in Bihar's Patna on September 06. Chandrayaan-2 will land on the Moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on September 07. It will descend on to the Moon over a 15-minute time period. 'Hawan' was conducted by around 31 Brahmin children in Patna. They chanted 'Mantras' for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2. Chandrayaan-2 is India's most ambitious space mission till date.