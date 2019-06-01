'Hawa Aane De' song featuring Akshay Kumar released for Environment Day

As the World Environment Day is approaching on June 5, the Environment Ministry has released a music video featuring Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors in support of the #BeatAirPollution campaign. The Ministry along with Bhamla Foundation supported by the UN has released the theme song titled 'Hawa Aane De'. The music video also features Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal. Shaan took to Twitter to share the song on 30th June. The three-minute thirty-two second song begins with a shot of Akshay jogging with a mask on. The video has incorporated clips of factories emitting smoke, fire and people holding banners urging to stop air pollution. Swanand Kirkire has penned the song which has been composed by Shantanu Mukherjee. Shaan together with Shantanu Mukherjee, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shiamak Davar and Kapil Sharma have sung the theme track. Since its inception in 1974, World Environment Day is celebrated on the 5th of June each year to raise awareness and improve actions towards protecting the environment. India served as the global host nation for the 43rd edition of the event.