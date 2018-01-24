Havoc reaches new height as 'Padmaavat' release date comes nearer

On Tuesday, a special screening of 'Padmaavat' was organised in different cities in India. Although critics and audience have highly praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali's portrayal of Rajput community and nothing seemed to have had an effect on the ongoing violence in the country. Buses were vandalised, effigies were burnt in Chittorgarh, by protesters. In cities like Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai, security guards were assigned positions at various cinema halls.