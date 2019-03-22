Haven't written songs for Modi biopic: Javed Akhtar

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday denied writing songs for Omung Kumar B directorial film "PM Narendra Modi".

Akhtar took to Twitter and expressed shock to see his name in the credits of the film's trailer.

"I am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it," Akhtar tweeted along with the snapshot of the trailer's video in which his name was mentioned among several other artistes in the lyrics category.

The trailer of "PM Narendra Modi" -- based on the life of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- was launched on Thursday.

The film will showcase the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as the Gujarat Chief Minister, to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and finally becoming the PM.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi is essaying the role of Modi in the biopic, which is scheduled to release on April 5.

Produced by Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Sandip Ssingh, "PM Narendra Modi" also features Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta in pivotal roles.

