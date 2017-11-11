Hathurusingha's appointment as head coach will be good for us: Karunaratne

Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne on Saturday said it would augur well for his team if just-resigned Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha joined their ranks.

Karunaratne, who scored a 50 off 62 balls in the warm-up game against Board President's XI at the Jadavapur University campus ground here, said he has no idea whether Hathurusingha's appointment has been confirmed yet but he would love to see him coach the young islanders who have not been at their best lately.

"I have no idea about it. I heard he is coming but it's not confirmed yet. If he comes it will be good for Sri Lankan cricket as he knows most of the guys," Karunaratne, 29, told reporters.

"I also played under him during my provisional games. It's good for us but I have no idea whether he is coming or not," he added.

Hathurusingha put down his papers on Thursday though, according to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to confirm if it had accepted his resignation.

The former Sri Lanka opener's resignation comes at a time when his name is aligned as one of the top contenders to take over the Sri Lanka head coach's job.

--IANS

