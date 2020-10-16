Hathras victim's family wants case to be shifted to Delhi

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): The family of the Hathras incident victim wants the case to be shifted to Delhi, adding that they themselves want to move to the national capital.

The victim's Brother on Friday told ANI that the family wants to be safe wherever they are.

"The family wants the case to be shifted to Delhi, we also want to shift there. The government should help us in this regard, we are dependent on them. We just want to be safe wherever we are," Brother of the Hathras victim told ANI.

This comes after a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Hathras incident, had questioned the family members of the accused in the alleged gang-rape of a woman who died last month.

The accused in the case were identified as Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu, and Lavkush. The CBI on Wednesday had questioned the Hathras victim's family members for over six hours.

The CBI has set up a camp office in Hathras on premises belonging to the agriculture department.

As a part of the investigation, the CBI team on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gang-rape was cremated on September 30.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman allegedly gang-raped and severely injured in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. (ANI)