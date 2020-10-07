Hathras Rape or Sushant Death, Police is Loyal to ‘Bigg Boss’

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Yahan sabko Bigg Boss bahut pasand hai… We love Bigg Boss! So, why don’t we play Bigg Boss today, with the Uttar Pradesh Police!

UP Police Se Bigg Boss Kehte Hai...

If a 19-year-old girl is brutalised in a field and brought to your police station –

you should delay registering an FIR,

even suggest the girl is ‘doing drama’

Even though she is found stripped of her clothes –

you should not suspect sexual assault

you should ensure that her vaginal swabs are NOT taken within the first few hours, so that crucial evidence to determine a rape is simply NOT there

instead, you should collect samples only 11 days after the incident by which time, all evidence of rape would no longer be there

UP Police aur Hathras ki District Administration se Bigg Boss kehte hain –

try to persuade the family to cremate their daughter in the middle of the night

and if they do not listen to your gyaan about reeti-riwaaz, burn the body in the dead of night anyway

UP Police Se Bigg Boss Yeh Bhi Kehte Hai...

Bigg Boss knows her body is the most important evidence in the case. So –

burn the body before media turns its attention on the case

burn the body before her family gets proper legal advice

burn the body because, no body means the family can no longer demand a second impartial autopsy

UP Police se Bigg Boss kehte hain –

assume that the public and media are ignorant and say that the absence of sperm in the girl’s swab sample means NO rape happened

ignore the multiple court rulings which say that the presence of semen is not necessary to prove rape.

ignore the fact that the definition of rape was broadened in 2013 beyond just peno-vaginal penetration.

Bigg Boss yeh bhi kehte hain –

do not give much importance to the 19-year-old’s dying declaration, in which she has clearly named her four attackers, describing how she was assaulted and gang-raped

don’t seal off the scene of the crime, so when the SIT arrives there 17 days later, it is totally contaminated, and provides no evidence that will stand in a court of law

seal off the village when media tries to meet the girl’s family, tap journalists’ phones, tap the phones of the family members to control

what the family says and what the media reports about the case.



what the family says and what the media reports about the case. impose Section 144, but look away when the upper caste Thakurs of the village gather in support of the four accused.



And yet, if the media criticism continues, then Bigg Boss UP Police se kehte hain – announce that you have uncovered an “international plot” to instigate caste riots, to defame the Adityanath government over the assault and alleged gang-rape of the 19-year-old girl from Hathras and file multiple FIRs in police stations across UP, under several tough sections of the IPC, including sedition.

Journey From Khaki to Khadi...

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Yahan ki police kab tak Bigg Boss ke pressure mein aakar kaam karegi?

Let's also take a look at Bihar, where yet another police officer is a Bigg Boss fan. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey ko BIGG Boss ne kaha show proof of your total loyalty to your political boss, so when Rhea Chakraborty claimed the FIR filed against her in Patna relating to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was politically motivated, claiming that even CM Nitish Kumar was taking sides, DGP Pandey immediately spoke up saying –



Misogyny and loyalty.. dono ek hi line mein! He did apologise, but since his loyalty was now clear, he was able to quit his police job overnight, join Nitish Kumar’s JDU, hoping to be an MLA soon!

And DGP Pandey isn’t the first public servant to be open about his political loyalties. Other senior cops have done it in the past, army generals have done it, top bureaucrats have done it.

Political Parties, RIGHT, LEFT AND CENTRE Play Bigg Boss With Cops & Babus

And let's be clear, political parties from right, left and centre, from national parties to regional parties, prefer and cultivate this Bigg Boss relationship with the police and the bureaucracy and unfortunately, more and more cops and babus seem willing to be compromised.

In the Sushant case too, many have called out Mumbai Police and Patna Police for batting for their respective state governments.

And the CBI too. Often the last resort for those seeking impartial investigation, from the Sushant case to the Hathras case, was itself described by the Supreme Court in 2013 as a 'caged parrot', referring to its inability to function without political interference.

India Desperately Needs to Free Police Force From Clutches of Bigg Boss

So where does that leave us? Yeh Jo India Hai Na... It desperately needs –

police reform

police accountability

to separate law & order from the police function of investigation

If police investigation is protected from outside influence –

quality of investigation will improve

conviction rates will go up

more convictions will deter crime and criminals.

Also, to demand more accountability –

we need to improve working conditions

fill up the massive vacancies in the police force – the UP Police has 53.1% vacancies!

Until we do all this, how can we expect our police forces to break away from the clutches of Bigg Boss?!

