Hathras Protest: No Hope for Justice for Victim Till UP CM Resigns, Says Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

There is no hope for justice for the 19-year-old woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in Hathras till Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resigns and the Supreme Court takes cognisance of the issue, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad said on Friday. Azad, who was at the protest site at Jantar Mantar to demand justice for the Dalit woman, asserted he will go to Hathras and the struggle will continue.

"The Hathras victim cannot get justice till UP CM resigns and the Supreme Court takes cognisance of the issue. These kind of culprits should be punished as soon as possible so that others get scared before committing such crimes," he said, addressing protesters. "We will go to Hathras and till the time the matter doesn't come to Delhi, there is no chance of getting justice."

Civil society activists, students, women and leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Left parties gathered at the Jantar Mantar on Friday evening to voice their protest against the Hathras incident. The protest was initially supposed to be held at the India Gate, but was later shifted to Jantar Mantar owing to prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area.

People gathered at the site wearing masks and raising slogans demanding resignation of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and justice for the victim, reliving memories of the 2012 gang rape case.

"It is not the administration, it is the work of the UP CM who has barred entry to all including media and national or political leaders. I appeal to all safai karamcharis to stop working and let this government live in dirt," said Azad.

The UP government and the UP Police are under attack over the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit girl and the manner in which her cremation was done by the Hathras administration in the dead of night.

Personalities such as actress Swara Bhasker and lawyer Prashant Bhushan joined the protests.

"The rape with the Hathras Victim was the first crime. The second crime was the inaction of the administration in UP. We demand an impartial judicial enquiry instead of the SIT set up by the UP government as we have full faith in the judicial system and hope that justice would be served," said Bhasker.

In the victim's village, media and political leaders are not being allowed and the police have sealed the village.

Meanwhile the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the Hathras incident and issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government.

On Thursday, the state government said that the forensic report revealed that the 19-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar claimed the cause of her death was an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it, as per the forensic science laboratory report.

