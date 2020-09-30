Hathras Gangrape Victim's Family Allege Cops Didn't Allow Them to Bring Body Home, Forcefully Cremated Her; Police Claim 'Last Rites Performed by Family Members'

Hathras, September 30: The entire nation is outraging after the 19-year-old girl, who was gangraped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras area, died on Tuesday. According to latest reports, the family of the victim has alleged that she was cremated by policemen as they were locked up in their home on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The family further said that the police had forcibly performed the last rites late at night even though the family wanted to bring her body home one last time.

A video clip, shared by a journalist, capturing the sequence of the events shows the family arguing with cops, and throwing themselves on the hood of the ambulance carrying the body and the victim's mother weeping helplessly after the cremation. Hathras Gangrape: Girl Raped by 4 Men in UP Dies at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The Hathras Police, however, claimed this was not the case. In a tweet at 2:27 AM, the police informed that the body of the deceased had reached the village and last rites will be performed according to the family members.

According to an Indian Express report, one of the victim's brothers said that the police was not letting them take the body inside the house. He was quoted saying, "They have switched on the lights of the cremation ground and are forcing us to perform her last rites right now. We don’t want to cremate her in the middle of the night; we want to take her home.”

The Hathras Police, in their latest tweet, informed that the last rites of the dead body have been performed by the family members under the supervision of the police and administration.

Here's the latest tweet from Hathras police:





Rahul Gandhi shared a video clip where a journalist asks a police officer on what is taking place late in the night. He tweeted saying that it is a shame that a daughter of India is raped, facts are suppressed, and in the end, the funeral rights are also taken away from the family members.

Check Rahul Gandhi's tweet on the matter:





The woman had died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, two weeks after she was attacked while helping her mother in the field. The girl was gangraped allegedly by four upper-caste men in Hathras district on September 14. The victim was initially admitted to a district hospital 15 days ago with grave injuries inflicted on her body. She was later shifted to Aligarh hospital for treatment, before moving to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.