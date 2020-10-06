Hathras gangrape: SC seeks govt reply over witness protection; ex-BJP MLA booked over 'justice for accused' meet

As protests over the gang-rape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras continued in several parts of the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would ensure a smooth investigation into the case, and sought the state government's reply on protection being given to witnesses by 8 October.

The UP government told the apex court that despite its "diligent probe" into the Hathras case, "different false narratives started gaining momentum at the behest of some vested interests" and submitted an affidavit recommending a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure an impartial investigation.

This came a day after the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday night, arrested four men, including a journalist, at a toll plaza near Mathura, after receiving information that "some suspicious people were headed to Hathras from Delhi".

UP Police arrest four with 'PFI links'

The police alleged that the four " identified as Siddique from Malappuram in Kerala, Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur " were linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate Campus Front of India (CFI) and claimed that along with their laptops and mobile phones, some literature, which could have an impact on peace and law and order, were seized from them.

The state government had earlier this year sought a ban on the PFI, accusing it of fomenting violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Terming the arrest of the Delhi-based- journalist Siddique Kappan as illegal and unconstitutional, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Tuesday filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court, seeking his immediate production before the court and release from the "illegal detention".

The Delhi unit of the KUWJ also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that the journalist working for several Malayalam media houses, and also an office-bearer of the KUWJ, was going to Hathras only to perform professional duties.

"We understand that he was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police from Hathras toll plaza. Our efforts and the efforts by some advocates based in Delhi to contact him were not successful," KUWJ said, adding that the Hathras police station and the UP Police have not provided any information so far on Kappan's arrest.

"Mr Kappan was trying to do his duty as a reporter. We urge you to get him released at the earliest," KUWJ wrote to the chief minister.

Cremation done with full rites, claims UP govt

In his remarks to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday, Adityanath alleged that anarchist elements are trying to trigger communal and caste violence in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed 19 FIRs across the state, including six at different police stations in Hathras, on charges ranging from attempts to trigger a caste conflict to sedition.

On Tuesday too, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that the district administration of Hathras had been receiving "several intelligence inputs since the morning of 29 September of the manner in which the dharna had taken place at Safdarjung hospital, and the whole issue was being exploited and a caste/communal colour was being given".

As per an NDTV report, defending the cremation of the victim's body in the dead of night, the state claimed that it had received specific inputs that lakhs of protestors of both communities/castes along with supporters of political parties and media would assemble the next morning at the village "which is likely to turn violent and will lead to major law and order problems".

The affidavit stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up for a fair probe and the state had already recommended a CBI probe.

The teen had succumbed to her injuries on 29 September at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, 14 days after she was brutally gang-raped allegedly by four "upper caste" men. Her hurried cremation in the dead of night, allegedly without the parents' consent, had further stoked outrage against the district administration and the state government.

In its affidavit, the state government also sought to justify the 2.30 am cremation, saying there was a high alert in the district because of the Babri mosque verdict a day later and coronavirus safety rules.

