Hathras gangrape: Protests in parts of UP over 'forced cremation' of victim's body; Yogi must quit, says Oppn

Protests and candle marches were held in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra on Wednesday after news reports claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police "forcibly" cremated the body of the Hathras rape victim in the dead of the night on Tuesday.

The reports also elicited angry responses on social media, and from Opposition leaders in the state who sought Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation over the issue. The Opposition also alleged that the the 'forced' cremation of the 19-year-old Dalit girl was "an attempt to destroy evidence".

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the gangrape and sent notices to the chief secretary of the state government and the Uttar Pradesh Deputy General of Police.

Some politicos also questioned the government over safety of women in the state while the Left parties highlighted rise in crimes against Dalits and women.

A report from Hathras said tempers also ran high in the victim's village when Panchayti Raj Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary, who is also in-charge of the district, reached there along with the local MP, MLA and other BJP leaders. Besides justice for the victim and capital punishment to the culprits, the locals also demanded a transfer of district officials.

The background

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras by four men on 14 September. According to PTI, she had gone to the fields with her mother, where the accused allegedly abducted her. She was found badly injured in nearby fields. The girl had been beaten and tortured so badly that she had bitten on her own tongue in pain when the accused attempted to strangle her.

She was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday after her condition deteriorated. She succumbed to her injuries in Delhi on Tuesday.

Local police officers told PTI that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family". However the family of the rape victim alleged that the police forced them to perform the last rites.

Opposition demands Adityanth's resignation

Taking to Twitter, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Adityanath government over the cremation of the rape victim, accusing it of "destroying evidence".

"This act of destroying evidence is condemnable," he tweeted.

"The BJP government not only committed a sin by doing so but also committed a crime," he added.

The Left parties too hit out at the UP government stating that the cremation without her family's consent was "blatant denial of justice and exposed the prevalence of caste-based violence in the state".

In a press statement, the Politburo of the CPM said the "barbaric caste-based rape" was "reflective of the utter lawlessness" in the northern state.

"The CPM strongly condemns the actions of the Adityanath Government on the blatant denial of justice to the Hathras dalit rape victim and her family. Her death is the result of the callous approach of the Government," the statement said.

"The victim was grievously injured in the barbaric rape crime committed by four upper caste men on 14 September, her tongue was cut out, she was bleeding profusely but the police refused to file an FIR for five days, denied the victim the immediate medical treatment which could have saved her and in the ultimate act of caste cruelty, the police cremated her body, denying the family the right to give their daughter a dignified funeral," it said.

The CPM Politburo alleged that under the BJP government, patronage given to casteist and reactionary forces was leading to a big increase in crimes against Dalits and women.

The party demanded action against the police personnel who reportedly refused to file an FIR in the case, and against those responsible for the 'forced cremation' of the victim.

CPI general secretary D Raja, in a separate statement, said according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, in the past few years crimes against Dalits are on the rise and at the same time the convictions rates have substantially declined.

The official statistics further indicate that UP is leading in crimes against Dalits especially Dalit women, he said.

Story continues