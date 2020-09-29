Hathras Gangrape: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rekha Sharma, Ajay Kumar Lallu & Other Leaders Mourn the Death of the 19-Year-Old Girl Who Was Gangraped by 4 Men in UP

New Delhi, September 29: A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh succumbed to injuries at a hospital in New Delhi after she was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras district on September 14.

The victim was initially admitted to a district hospital 15 days ago with her tongue cut off and spinal cord severely injured, among other serious injuries. She had also been strangled with her dupatta. She was then shifted to Aligarh hospital for treatment, before moving to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

The four accused have been arrested in connection with the heinous crime. Following the tragic news of her demise, political leaders from the opposition parties mourned the death of the 19-year-old girl. Hathras Gangrape: Girl Raped by 4 Men in UP Dies at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra:

हाथरस में हैवानियत झेलने वाली दलित बच्ची ने सफदरजंग अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। दो हफ्ते तक वह अस्पतालों में जिंदगी और मौत से जूझती रही। हाथरस, शाहजहांपुर और गोरखपुर में एक के बाद एक रेप की घटनाओं ने राज्य को हिला दिया है। ..1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2020





Rekha Sharma:

When this incident came to light, suo moto cognizance was taken. Unfortunately, the victim passed away. We will be there to help her family. To control such incidents we need to change the mindset of the society: Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW on #Hathras gang rape incident. pic.twitter.com/MuMM8cCF5O — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020





Siddharth Nath Singh:

The incident is very saddening. Our government stands with the victim's family. Investigation started immediately and four accused have been arrested. Strict action will be taken. Law will take its own course: Siddharth Nath Singh, state Minister on #Hathras rape incident. pic.twitter.com/nuVd3SY9Ek — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2020





Ajay Kumar Lallu:

दिल्ली के अस्पताल में ज़िदंगी की जंग हार गई हाथरस की बेटी। 14 सितंबर से इलाज़रत थी। पुलिस ने 8 दिन बाद गैंगरेप की धारा जोड़ी क्योंकि आरोपी विशेष जाति वर्ग के थे। जो हैवानियत हाथरस की बेटी के साथ हुई है, यह उप्र पर कलंक है। यह कैसा रामराज्य है? जहां बेटियां सुरक्षित नहीं। 1/2 — Ajay Kumar Lallu (@AjayLalluINC) September 29, 2020





The victim’s mother, who had gone with her to a field nearby to cut grass for their cows before the incident took place, had told Indian Express, “I was sitting 100 metres from her. I could have saved her. I wish I wasn’t hard of hearing.” After the girl's statement, rape charges were added to the FIR and three more people were booked.