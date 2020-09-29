    Hathras Gangrape: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rekha Sharma, Ajay Kumar Lallu & Other Leaders Mourn the Death of the 19-Year-Old Girl Who Was Gangraped by 4 Men in UP

    New Delhi, September 29: A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh succumbed to injuries at a hospital in New Delhi after she was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras district on September 14.

    The victim was initially admitted to a district hospital 15 days ago with her tongue cut off and spinal cord severely injured, among other serious injuries. She had also been strangled with her dupatta. She was then shifted to Aligarh hospital for treatment, before moving to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

    The four accused have been arrested in connection with the heinous crime. Following the tragic news of her demise, political leaders from the opposition parties mourned the death of the 19-year-old girl.

    The victim’s mother, who had gone with her to a field nearby to cut grass for their cows before the incident took place, had told Indian Express, “I was sitting 100 metres from her. I could have saved her. I wish I wasn’t hard of hearing.” After the girl's statement, rape charges were added to the FIR and three more people were booked.

