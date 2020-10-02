Hathras gangrape: UP Police continues to block entry to victim's village; family claims intimidation, harassment

The Uttar Pradesh Police, on Friday, continued its strict control over access to the Hathras gangrape and murder victim's family, manhandling Opposition leaders and blocking media personnel trying to approach the 19-year-old Dalit girl's village.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs was stopped by police around 1.5 kilometres from the victim's home, while the politicians were allegedly manhandled and pushed.

MP Kakoli Ghosh, part of the delegation, alleged that women police personnel tried to rip apart her clothing, while shoving her around. Dramatic visuals of Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien being pushed to the ground also appeared on social media.

Condemning the incident, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government has let loose a reign of terror and "crossed all limits of decency".

"Is it a democracy? MPs are being heckled and pushed to ground. How come police officers have this audacity to heckle members of the Parliament? The state government, which has failed to protect to a Dalit girl and is busy hushing up the matter, is now using brute force against Opposition," he said.

Meanwhile, >the small UP village currently mirrors a fortress as policemen are deployed at every nook and corner, and Section 144 has been imposed on the region. Media reports suggested that even though Section 144 only bars assembly of three or more people, there were restrictions on individual movements as well, and no person was allowed to enter the periphery of the victim's village.

I am standing a kilometre from the #Hathras village where the gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman has shaken India. No journalists are being allowed past this barricade. Why is @UPGovt blocking our right to report this? We will try our best. My reports coming to @themojo_in pic.twitter.com/mdE1xRJkAl " barkha dutt (@BDUTT) October 2, 2020

The local administration, however, claimed that the restrictions were put in place as the Special Investigation Team, probing the matter, is still in the village trying to collect statements and evidence.

The sub-divisional magistrate of the region told ANI that the Opposition and media were not allowed in the village so that there is no "meddling in the investigation".

The 19-year-old victim was gang-raped, tortured, and beaten on 14 September, according to the family. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. The case has elicited sharp rebuke for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, especially after the family alleged that the police forcefully cremated the victim's body without allowing the family's participation.

Family alleges harassment, says police preventing them from speaking to mediaMeanwhile, the family of the murder-gangrape victim has claimed that they are being harassed by the district administration and are being forced not to talk to the media or Opposition leaders.

According to local media reports, a boy who claimed to be the victim's cousin, said that the police has fortified the family's home while cops are stationed not only on the streets near their home, but also at their roof terrace and at every outlet of their house.

Reports also quoted the boy as saying that the family-members' mobile phones have been forcefully taken away and all of them have been confined within a single room of their house.

The boy, whose age was not reported but who appeared to be a minor in a video shared online (Firstpost has not independently verified the authenticity of the video), also accused the city's district magistrate of kicking one of the family members on the chest. The disrict magistrate, according to reports, has warned the family not to speak to the media.

The child said that he had escaped somehow through the fields and was sent by the family to ask reporters to reach out to the family.