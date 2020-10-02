Hathras gangrape: Cops citing forensic report as gospel truth could end up perverting justice

The alleged gangrape and tragic death of a Dalit woman from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, who succumbed to her injuries on 29 September 2020, has shocked the nation. As four upper caste men are the alleged perpetrators of this crime, this gruesome act of sexual violence cannot be separated from the history of caste oppression.

After the uproar that followed the midnight 'cremation' of the deceased's body in the complete absence of her family, the UP Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar declared that the forensic report proved that no rape was committed. The sole basis for this assertion was that "no sperm" was found in the samples collected from the deceased.

Given this conclusive declaration by the senior police personnel regarding the commission of rape, there is a dire need to educate the public debate on the forensic examinations that should be conducted in cases of sexual assault and the conclusions that can be drawn from them.

This article explains why it is extremely problematic, both legally and forensically, to draw any conclusion regarding the commission of rape from the absence of sperm in the samples collected from the deceased.

Understanding forensic evidence for rape beyond peno-vaginal penetration

Following the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, the definition of 'rape' was amended to include offences beyond peno-vaginal sexual intercourse. It included penetration through an object or anything else into any part of the woman's body, various forms of oral sex and any form of forced act with another person.

Given the wider ambit of this definition of rape, it is important to rethink the kinds of forensic evidence examined to investigate an offence of rape. It is completely fallacious to continue relying on the presence of sperm in vaginal samples as evidence of rape.

Forensic examination of victims of rape must be expanded to ensure timely collection of various kinds of bodily samples, including vaginal, anal, oral swabs, swabs from any injuries on the body of the victim, nail scrapings, pubic hair, entire clothing of the victim and any kind of trace evidence like fibres, soil, paint, glass, etc.

Proper medical and forensic investigation of rape requires a detailed description of all injuries found on the victim, followed by a thorough collection and examination biological and trace evidence that can be found on the victim's body, clothes or belongings.

In order to ensure a proper forensic investigation, it is imperative to have forensically trained nurses and doctors to attend to rape victims as soon as such cases are reported. Supplied with forensic kits designed for collection of samples, such medical examiners can ensure that crucial evidence is preserved.

It is also important to have access to counsellors and case workers who can attend to the mental and emotional needs of victims of sexual assaults.

Timely documentation of injuries

As in other offences, there should be an immediate documentation of the injuries on victims of sexual assault as well. Such documentation is not only necessary for ensuring provision of appropriate medical care, it is also invaluable for investigation.

Timely documentation of injuries is essential since the appearance of different kinds of blunt force trauma such as contusions or bruises, abrasions and lacerations may change over a period of time. This is particularly evident in the case of bruises which are mainly analysed on the basis of colouration which has been proved to be highly variant.

In case of deceased victims, a thorough post-mortem examination should be conducted which covers external and internal examination of the body, with detailed descriptions in the autopsy report.

In either cases of victims or deceased, it is imperative that medical reports are supported by extensive photographs of the injuries, to assist an independent verification.

Forensic medical examination in sexual assault cases should include the examination of injuries on the entire body and not just the genital or anal region. Presence of injuries in other areas of the body can also be indicative of defensive wounds signifying a lack of consent. However, absence of any injuries cannot be misinterpreted as absence of sexual assault or rape.

Collection of samples

