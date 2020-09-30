Hathras Gangrape Case: Yogi Adityanath Speaks to Family of Deceased Girl Via Video Conferencing

Lucknow, September 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday spoke to the family members of the Hathras gangrape victim via video conferencing. The state government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house and a government job to kin of the deceased. A sastrack court will hear the matter. Yogi Adityanath also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Hathras incident in which the 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and later succumbed to the injuries. Hathras Gangrape Case: District Magistrate Rejects Media Reports of Deceased's Tongue Being Chopped Off.

The girl was cremated early Wednesday in her village amid tight security. "The police have forcibly taken the dead body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police," the victim's brother told the media. However, Hathras police have denied the charges. Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Deceased Girl, Bhim Army Workers Protest Outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) issued a notice to Chief Secretary and DGP of Government of Uttar Pradesh over the incident. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde to urge the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the gruesome gang rape and murder of the Dalit woman.

The Dalit teen was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men on September 14 and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries and paralysis. She is reported to have died at 3 am on Tuesday.