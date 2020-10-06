Hathras Gangrape Case: NCW Takes Suo Moto Cognizance of Victim's Picture Being Used During Various Protests, Issues Separate Notices to Amit Malviya, Swara Bhaskar & Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi, October 6: The National Commission of Women (NCW) took suo moto cognizance of Hathras case victim's picture being used during various protests. NCW further issued separate notices to BJP leader Amit Malviya, actor Swara Bhaskar, and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, seeking an explanation from them.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the Hathras Gangrape victim was cremated at night "to avoid large scale violence in the morning". The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government submitted an affidavit in the top court today. In the affidavit, the state government cited intelligence inputs of possible assembly of lakhs of protesters. Hathras Gangrape Case: UP Govt Cites 'Intelligence Inputs, Large Scale Violence' as Reasons For Cremating Body of Deceased Girl at Night.

NCW Takes Suo Moto Cognizance of Victim's Picture

National Commission of Women (NCW) takes suo moto cognizance of #Hathras case victim's picture being used during various protests. NCW issues separate notices to BJP leader Amit Malviya, actor Swara Bhaskar, and Congress leader Digvijay Singh, seeking an explanation from them. pic.twitter.com/N4JkAXOj0k — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020





The 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped by four upper caste men on September 14 and she died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdurjung Hospital. Her body was allegedly forcefully cremated by Uttar Pradesh Police in a hurry without the consent of the family members, even though the UP police has refuted this claim.