Hathras Gangrape Case: Autopsy Report Refers to Strangulation, Says Victim Suffered 'Cervical Spine Injury'

New Delhi, October 1: Autopsy report of the 19-year-old deceased girl, who was allegedly gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, was released on Thursday. The post-mortem findings referred to "strangulation", while also noting that the victim suffered from a cervical spine injury due to the physical assault. Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Hathras Today to Meet Rape Victim's Family; Section 144 Imposed in District.



The gruesome incident drew condemnation from across the nation after the victim died on Tuesday. She passed away at the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital. Reports had claimed that she was subjected to extreme physical torture apart from the sexual assault, with her "tongue also being cut off".

The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Strictest action would be taken against all the culprits, assured Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who spoke to the victim's family on Wednesday via a video link.

Autopsy Says Victim 'Strangled'





The girl was allegedly gangraped by four upper caste men in her village in Hathras on September 14. The accused abducted her from the agricultural field where she was working along with her mother. Her blood-stained body was found in the field. Doctors treating her at the Aligarh-based medical facility told reporters that she had sustained multiple fractures due to a brutal beatdown.

The incident in Hathras drew massive flak towards the Yogi Adityanath government, with the Opposition demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. Congress' state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP-led regime of unleashing "jungle raj" in UP.