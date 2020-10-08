Hathras gangrape accused claim innocence in letter to SP; victim's kin move Allahabad HC against 'illegal confinement'

The main accused in the Hathras case wrote a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Police, claiming that he and the 19-year-old Dalit girl who was brutally gang-raped before she succumbed to the injuries at a Delhi hospital were "friends" and that all the four accused in the case were innocent.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government sent two Additional Director General (ADG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police-level special officers to Hathras district and Aligarh Range for seven days.

The government took the decision to send these officers on Wednesday in view of the law and order situation arising out of the case, reported news agency ANI.

As per reports, the victim's family has filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court claiming that they had been "confined" to their house by the security personnel and were not being allowed to either go out or speak to anyone.

Hathras gangrape accused claim innocence in letter to SP

All the four accused in the Hathras gangrape, including the prime accused Sandeep Singh, in a handwritten letter to Hathras superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal, claimed that they were being framed in the case and sought "justice".

The letter dated 7 October has the thumb impressions of the four accused in the case " Sandeep, Luv Kush, Ravi and Ramu alias Ramkumar " and also has their names mentioned in it. It was written from the Aligarh district jail, where the four are currently lodged, and has gone viral on social media, PTI reported.

The letter has comes amid reports claiming that the victim's family knew one of the accused.

In the letter, the main accused, Sandeep, has also stated that he was friends with the gangrape victim, due to which her mother and brother had thrashed the 19-year-old Dalit woman, leading to serious injuries that resulted in her death.

It has also been stated in the letter that the Dalit and the main accused were from the same village. And besides meeting in person, they often used to talk to each other over the phone, but her family did not approve of their friendship.

On the day of the alleged incident, Sandeep said, he met the girl but her mother and brother, who were also there, asked him to leave, following which he immediately left for home.

It was only later that he came to know from villagers that the mother and brother of the girl beat her up severely over their friendship, causing serious injuries that led to her death, the main accused has said in the letter.

He has also stated that he never beat up or did anything wrong with the girl and her mother and brother had framed him and the three others and sent them to jail.

The three other accused, including Ravi and Ramu who are his uncles, were sent to jail in this "false" case on different days, Sandeep has pointed out.

The accused have claimed innocence and urged the SP to get the matter probed and ensure justice to them.

Jaiswal has confirmed receiving the letter.

The victim's family members, however, termed Sandeep's claims as "lies" and said that none of them knew any of the four accused, including Sandeep.

"Neither Sandeep nor any other accused persons ever visited us... he is lying... Sandeep is also the name of one of her (victim's) brothers... it is a conspiracy to get them released from jail," said one of the family members of the victim told Deccan Herald on Thursday.

"She didn't have a cellphone and didn't know how to use one. These allegations are false and the men are trying to malign us. We are tired of these baseless allegations. Sandeep has been harassing my sister-in-law for months," the victim's sister-in-law told The Indian Express.

Victim's family moves Allahabad HC against 'illegal confinement'

Late Wednesday evening, the victim's family resorted to moved the Allahabad High Court alleging that the district administration had illegally confined them to their house.

As per Hindustan Times, a habeas corpus petition was filed by a Valmiki organisation named Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat's on behalf of the family.

The woman's family members alleged that they were locked up in their house by the district administration on 29 September (the day the woman died) and 30 September.

