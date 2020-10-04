Hathras: 'Humiliated And Angry', Says Veteran Dalit Rights Activist Ruth Manorama On A Week Of Horror

The rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, who was then forcibly cremated by the police in Uttar Pradesh without her family’s permission, unleashed a wave of outrage not seen since a 23-year-old physiotherapy student was raped and murdered in Delhi in 2012. The rape and murder of another Dalit woman this week, a 22-year-old in Balrampur, exposed the rapes that have continued in Uttar Pradesh over the summer and how little the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was doing to stop crimes against women.

“I feel very humiliated and angry,” said Ruth Manorama, who has fought for the rights of Dalit women for 40 years. “Dalit women are like fodder in all kinds of atrocities. They violate Dalit women’s dignity in order to shame the whole community.”

“There is a connivance between the state and the powerful upper caste non-state actors,” she said. “How long can one tolerate such things?”

The official crime data for 2019 says that Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state with 200 million people, has the highest number of crimes against women, The Indian Express reported. The highest proportion of these crimes are cruelty by husbands and relatives followed by assault on women with the intent of outraging her modesty, according to an analysis by the New Delhi-based Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative. UP was third after Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for rape and murder, and second after Rajasthan for rape.

The crime data shows the highest number of crimes against Dalits in 2019 were committed in UP, but it was sixth in the number of incidents per 1,00,000 Dalits, and second after Uttarakhand at securing convictions, News 18 reported. UP was second after Rajasthan for rape of Dalit women, but the number of incidents per 1,00,000 Dalits, were highest in Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

88 rape cases were reported every day in 2019. 10 cases of rape of Dalit women were reported every day.

The BJP government in UP responded to the outrage by barricading the dead woman’s village in Hathras, barring the family from speaking to the media and Opposition leaders, and contending there was no rape because no semen was found in the forensic report.

Manorama, who founded an NGO that promotes the rights of Dalit women in 1995, the National Federation of Dalit Women, spoke of how she felt about the crimes in Hathras and the horror-filled week that followed, endemic casteism and fighting back.

“Indians are not tolerating a casteless society. That is why the importance of marrying within your own caste,” she said. “Caste does not leave you even in your bedroom.”

How do you feel about everything that has happened so far?

I feel very humiliated and angry. This is happening to the Dalit people and Dalit women for 74 years since Independence. Violence has escalated in India. Dalit women are like fodder in all kinds of atrocities. They violate Dalit women’s dignity in order to shame the whole community. If you want to shame the community, shame the women. They rape and kill them. And we can’t do anything. They terrorise the community. There is connivance between the state and the powerful upper caste non-state actors. How long can one tolerate such things? The Government of India talks about safety and security for women. (Union Minister for Women and Child Development) Smriti Irani has said that we provide safety and security for women. Where is this safety and security for women?

In the case of Dalit women, the intersection of caste, class and gender is so visible. The alienation of poor Dalit women is so bad that they can be subjected to any kind of atrocity. Caste is very hierarchical. Indians are not tolerating a casteless society. That is why the importance of marrying within your own caste. Caste does not leave you even in your bedroom.

There was the crime and there was the horrifying aftermath of cremating her without her family’s permission. Do the authorities think they can do this because the family is Dalit?

