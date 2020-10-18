Hathras Case: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi Govt, says "Democracy is in danger"

The President of Indian National Congress Party, Sonia Gandhi lashes out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says "India's democracy is in danger under the Modi Government." Sonia Gandhi also asks all the Congress Party leaders to unite and fight against BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party). Asks the leaders to oppose against BJP's anti-national activities.

"Atrocities on Dalits have reached a new zenith. Instead of honouring the law and granting adequate protection to India's daughters, BJP governments are siding with the criminals. The voice of oppressed families is being suppressed by the agencies of the State. Is this the new Raj Dharma?" said, Sonia Gandhi.

