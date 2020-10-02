Hathras Case: Priyanka Gandhi Attends Prayer Meeting For Victim at Maharishi Valmiki Temple

New Delhi, October 2: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the prayer meeting for Hathras case victim called at Maharishi Valmiki temple in the national capital. She joined priests, community leaders and devotees in sending prayers for the deceased 19-year-old Dalit girl, who died of physical injuries on Tuesday. Hathras Case: 'PM Modi Must Answer', Says Chandrashekhar Azad As Bhim Army Chief Calls Protest at Delhi's India Gate.



The victim, a resident of Hathras district in western Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly gangraped and subjected to brutal physical torture on September 14. The accused are identified as four upper caste men, who allegedly abducted her from the agricultural field.

Priyanka Gandhi Attends Prayer Meeting at Valmiki Temple

Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attends the prayer meet for the victim of Hathras incident, at Maharishi Valmiki Temple pic.twitter.com/NmbHMpUhqn — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020





A day earlier, Priyanka and her brother Rahul Gandhi attempted to visit Hathras to meet the bereaved family. The police, however, barred them from visiting the village citing the prohibitory orders and law and order concerns.

After the Gandhis attempted to march on foot towards Hathras from the Yamunanagar Expressway - where their vehicles were stopped - the police briefly detained and escorted them back to Delhi.

Priyanka, who is also the state in-charge of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old girl.

"Yogi Adityanath must resign. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," she had said on Wednesday, shortly after it was reported that the victim's body was cremated at 2:30 am in the night allegedly in the absence of family members.