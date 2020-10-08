Hathras: Campus Front of India President MS Sajid pins blame on 'casteist thakurs', slams Yogi Govt

Hathras Protest Truth: Campus Front of India has slammed the U.P Govt for a crackdown on the Popular Front of India in Uttar Pradesh. They have pinned the blame on casteist Thakurs. The President of the Popular Front has said that they are innocent and that the Thakur's are to be blamed for the conspiracy.

Thakur men should be blamed for what happened in Hathras. MS Sajid, National President of the Campus Front of India speaks on the case and the arrests being made. The law and order situation in the State has deteriorated. The Yogi govt is to be blamed for the controversies in this situation.