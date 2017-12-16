Hasina releases postage stamp as Bangladesh marks Victory Day

Dhaka, Dec 16 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday released a Taka 10 commemorative postage stamp on the country's 47th Victory Day marking its emergence as an independent nation after a bloody nine-month war against the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971.

She also released a Tk 5 data card along with a souvenir issued by Bangladesh Post Office, the Daily Star reported.

The postal stamps, first day covers and data cards will be put on sale at philatelic bureau of Dhaka General Post Office from Saturday and will later be available in other post offices, officials said.

December 16 is celebrated as "Victory Day" in Bangladesh and "Vijay Diwas" in India to mark their military victory over Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which eventually led to the liberation of Bangladesh, which was earlier called East Pakistan.

On this day, about 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian forces.

The celebrations began in the morning through a 31-gun salute at the National Parade Ground. Around the same time, President Abdul Hamid and Hasina paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum at Savar, Bdnews24.com reported.

Both the leaders vowed to continue the development and establish a "Golden Bangla" dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Unesco's recognition of Bangabandhu's March 7, 1971 speech as part of the world's documentary heritage and including it in the Memory of the World International Register made this year's celebrations more special.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, ministers, state ministers, chiefs of the three services, MPs, freedom fighters, diplomats, representatives of different development partners and high civil and military officials were among others, present to mark the day.

A colourful parade was held at the National Parade Square with the participation of armed forces. The national flag was hoisted atop all government and private buildings. Several notable buildings were decorated and illuminated with lights. The day is a public holiday.

The Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party and other political and socio-cultural organisations arranged various events.

Hasina urged all to work for the country's development. "Let us engage ourselves for the welfare of the country," the Prime Minister said.

Describing how her Awami League party was working for Bangladesh's development, she reiterated the government's targets.

"We have been working relentlessly to build a hunger and poverty-free and a peaceful middle-income Bangladesh by 2021 and a developed and prosperous one by 2041."

