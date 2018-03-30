Hasin Jahan meets BCCI acting president, urges him to rethink on their decision

After his husband and cricketer Mohammed Shami got his central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) back, Hasin Jahan met BCCI acting president CK Khanna and urged him to rethink on their decision. Jahan added that Shami got the clean chit by BCCI very soon. She also alleged that Shami is trying to defame her. India speedster Mohammed Shami will get his central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after all, with the Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA) giving their green signal. Following the accusations of adultery, domestic violence, and corruption from his wife Hasin Jahan, the BCCI gave him the all-clear on receiving the report from its Anti-Corruption Unit chief Neeraj Kumar, who had investigated claims by Hasin Jahan, that a payment the pacer claimed to have received from a Pakistani national in Dubai could be linked to corruption.